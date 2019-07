Saleen возобновит производство суперкара S7

As part of its plans to resurrect @Saleen, Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corp has announced a limited run of Saleen S7 Le Mans. They run a powered up twin-turbocharged 7.0-litre V8 Ford Windsor engine with 1500hp and 1800Nm. 0-62mph in 2.2sec and 298mph (480km/h) VMax pic.twitter.com/vmvoqIrXK3