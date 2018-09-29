Британец купил сразу шесть Rolls-Royce и посвятил их драгоценным камням

Вдохновением для коллекции, получившей название Jewels Сollection by Singh, стали драгоценные камни: рубины, изумруды и сапфиры. Именно в ассоциируемые с ними цвета окрашена каждая пара машин. Помимо «Роллс-Ройсов», в гараже Сингха есть Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan и специальная версия Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, выпущенная в единственном экземпляре.
The Jewels Collection. Rubies, Sapphires & Emeralds. It's ok to be a little obsessed with jewellery as jewellery is like ice cream "there is always a little room for more".
Рубен Сингх работал при бывшем премьер-министре Великобритании Тони Блэре в правительственной консультативной группе по вопросам малого бизнеса и Совете по конкурентоспособности. В прошлом он также занимал несколько государственных должностей в британском правительстве.
To those who told me last night "that as I don't drink or go to casino" I wouldn't know how to "Paint the town Red" or what is "Black or Red", I thought I better answer you by showing what those phrases were really meant for😉. To those friends of mine who think they were meant for drinking & gambling, how wrong are you! Never think that as the majority think it's right it has to be! Do what you think is right and never shy from being the person you are. Cars are my intoxication as yours is drink & business is my thrill like yours is the casino 🙏
