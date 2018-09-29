Group 25
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Bentley
Bugatti
Cadillac
Chery
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroen
Dodge
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
GAZ
Great Wall
Honda
Hummer
Hyundai
Infiniti
Jaguar
Jeep
KIA
Lada
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lifan
Maserati
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mini
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Opel
Peugeot
Porsche
Renault
Rolls Royce
Saab
Seat
Shuanghuan
Skoda
Smart
SsangYong
Subaru
Suzuki
Tesla
Toyota
UAZ
Volkswagen
Volvo
Загрузка...
17:40

Британец купил сразу шесть Rolls-Royce и посвятил их драгоценным камням

Цвет окраса кузова автомобилей символизирует рубин, изумруд и сапфир

Британский бизнесмен индийского происхождения Рувим Сингх купил у Rolls-Roусe сразу шесть автомобилей — три седана Phantom и три внедорожника Cullinan. Коллекцию, сделанную по спецзаказу, посвятили драгоценным камням. Всего в собственности Сингха теперь находится более 15 автомобилей люксовой марки.

Вдохновением для коллекции, получившей название Jewels Сollection by Singh, стали драгоценные камни: рубины, изумруды и сапфиры. Именно в ассоциируемые с ними цвета окрашена каждая пара машин. Помимо «Роллс-Ройсов», в гараже Сингха есть Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan и специальная версия Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, выпущенная в единственном экземпляре.

Рубен Сингх работал при бывшем премьер-министре Великобритании Тони Блэре в правительственной консультативной группе по вопросам малого бизнеса и Совете по конкурентоспособности. В прошлом он также занимал несколько государственных должностей в британском правительстве.

В конце декабря прошлого года неизвестный покупатель заказал у Aston Martin все четыре автомобиля из специальной серии, разработанной совместно с ателье Zagato. В семейство машин, построенных на базе суперкара Aston Martin Vanquish S, вошли купе, кабриолет, спидстер и шутинг-брейк.

Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Загрузка...