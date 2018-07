Пилота Формулы-2 оштрафовали за использование телефона за рулем

Haas junior Santino Ferrucci banned for 4 races after being found guilty of deliberately crashing into his team-mate & driving an F2 car to the race pits while using a mobile phone. He also declined to attend when summoned by stewards

